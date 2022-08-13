Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 233,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 888,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

