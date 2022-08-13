Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.58. 2,786,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

