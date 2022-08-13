Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,009,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

