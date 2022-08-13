Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 116,286 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 116,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

