Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 224,231 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,231 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,239,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $30.93. 3,784,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

