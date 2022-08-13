Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 214,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 217,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. 839,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,993. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95.

