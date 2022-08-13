Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,878,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.