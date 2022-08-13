Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,687 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.66. 1,178,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

