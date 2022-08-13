Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

