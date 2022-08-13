MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MedTech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 20,076.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAC stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. MedTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

