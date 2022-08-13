McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $384.00 at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $384.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.62.

Shares of MCK opened at $365.20 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $365.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $2,876,149.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,347,514. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

