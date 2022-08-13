McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $17,347,514. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $6.44 on Friday, reaching $365.20. 769,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $365.40.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

