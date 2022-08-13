M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $173.46

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.46 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 255.14 ($3.08). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 158 ($1.91), with a volume of 12,846 shares traded.

M&C Saatchi Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,751.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

