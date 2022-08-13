Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 41.8% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $120,356.27 and approximately $10.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,509.51 or 1.00103255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00229215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00144703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00264397 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005806 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

