Matthew Deines Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Deines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Matthew Deines bought 500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $8,475.00.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. Analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

