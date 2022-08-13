Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

