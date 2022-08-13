Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Materion has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 81.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. CL King started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

