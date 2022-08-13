Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.56. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
