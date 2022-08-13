MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $110.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

