MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

Shares of MTZ opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

