Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.91

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.91 and traded as low as $100.74. Marubeni shares last traded at $101.01, with a volume of 5,626 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, subcontracting and agriculture services, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizer raw materials, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

