Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.83.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRE opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$880.24 million and a PE ratio of 39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.01.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

About Martinrea International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.