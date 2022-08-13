Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $548.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.30 and its 200 day moving average is $544.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.61 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

