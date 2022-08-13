Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $15,908,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 362,159 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 388,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $8,694,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 362,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

SBLK opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.74%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.