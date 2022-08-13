Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,755 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 175.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $111.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

