Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.76.

Shares of CVS opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

