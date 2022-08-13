Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

VWO opened at $42.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

