Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

