Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.8 %

MAR opened at $164.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.