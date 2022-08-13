Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marqeta by 877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,088,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,729 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $18,253,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

