Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 519,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

