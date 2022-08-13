MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.33. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 44,715 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
MamaMancini’s Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MamaMancini’s
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 6.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MamaMancini’s Company Profile
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.
Featured Articles
