MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MEGI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. 47,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,789. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
