MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MEGI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. 47,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,789. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the first quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

