MaidSafeCoin Trading Up 25.2% This Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $151.86 million and $7,672.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014960 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038767 BTC.
MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile
MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.
