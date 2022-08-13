Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading Down 4.9%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.76. 862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $916.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 76.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.