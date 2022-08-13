Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $916.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.19. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.79%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

