Maecenas Market Capitalization Hits $42,560.02 (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded down 67.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $42,560.02 and $64.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

