MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

MGNX stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

In other news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $37,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 17.2% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

