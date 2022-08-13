MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.
MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.
MacroGenics Price Performance
MGNX stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.
Insider Activity at MacroGenics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $37,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 17.2% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.