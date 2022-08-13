LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lifted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 23,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.33 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

