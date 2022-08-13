Lympo Market Token Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $47,325.29 and $490.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

