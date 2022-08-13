Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Atlantic Securities

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Atlantic Securities to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Lyft Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $47,505,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

