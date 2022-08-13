LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

LXP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 904,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,105. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXP. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,360 shares of company stock worth $338,662. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $186,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

