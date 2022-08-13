LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) PT Raised to $35.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LTC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

