Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $206.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.08. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $137,604,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

