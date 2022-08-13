Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 53,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 366,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

