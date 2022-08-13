Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

SLYG traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 56,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,721. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $96.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

