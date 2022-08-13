Lowery Thomas LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,542,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,487,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.21. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.