Lowery Thomas LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,259,000 after acquiring an additional 208,580 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.54. 582,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

