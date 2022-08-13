Lowery Thomas LLC Buys 445 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lowery Thomas LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $8,954,365. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of META stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.50. 21,274,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,546,544. The firm has a market cap of $485.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average of $180.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

