Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,984 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Shares of RIDE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,563,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,536. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

In other news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $58,270.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

